Earth-friendly products and a must-see destination!

Beauty and Lifestyle Advisor Dawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner shared some fun products with us for Earth Day, as well as a destination to see one of Earth’s Greatest Coral Spawning phenomenons! Be sure to visit Dawn’s Corner for more information, and to contact Dawn.

Daily Dose

When you buy Daily Dose you are helping bring a daily dose of clean water to communities in need of sustainable water systems. Daily Dose is donating 2% of revenue to sponsor clean water projects with Charity: Water – they’ve already donated $10,000 to fund the first one! This miracle leave-in conditioner makes hair manageable, instantly detangles, adds moisture, eliminates frizz, protects color, repairs and strengthens with just a couple of spritz from our easy to use one-hand pump sprayer. Combat frizz while also protecting your locks from harsh UV rays. You’ll save time getting ready while giving your hair the love it needs.

Bug Bite Thing

Bug Bite Thing is a suction tool that removes insect saliva/venom from bug bites and stings to help alleviate uncomfortable symptoms such as itching, stinging, and swelling. The product is reusable, chemical-free, kid-friendly, and lightweight. It is Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief and also available on Bug Bite Thing’s website for under $10 plus free shipping.

Vitacup

Are you a Coffee or Tea Drinker? Vitacup infused gourmet coffees and teas with Vitamins & Superfoods to power your mind and body, so you can do more of what makes you happy. They believe that making healthy choices should be easy because one healthy choice can change your whole day. Vitacup pods are BPA free and RECYCLABLE, even the box is made from recyclable materials. Just allow your pod to cool, peel off the lid, compost the grounds, and recycle your pod. Just released this month, and could not come at a better time is their De-Stress Tea Pods-infused with all the ingredients needed to keep us calm and relaxed. Go to Vita Cup to find the blend that’s right for you.

Bobo’s Oat Bars

Bobo’s is the snack brand on a mission to feed everyone like family. Each plant-based treat is made with just four simple ingredients that can be found in your kitchen, including 100% Whole grain oats which makes for a delicious, wholesome snack. Every item from Bobo’s is produced in Boulder, CO, and made with love. Find these mouthwatering snacks on Bobo’s website and Amazon to stock your pantry. Save 15% off using the code – EARTHDAY15

Anse Chastanet

One of the best ways to celebrate the earth is by experiencing some of its magic for yourself. In late August, ocean-lovers can jet over to St. Lucia for the island’s annual coral spawning – one of nature’s most spectacular performances. Anse Chastanet is a stunning, cliffside beach resort that brings guests on dives to experience this incredible phenomenon. They even offer underwater photography classes to help you learn to capture it like a pro. Check out the property’s website, and they have a ‘Coral Kaleidoscope’ package that includes seven nights of accommodations, meals, airport transfers, twelve beach or boat dives, and more fun stuff. Ask resort experts before you book; the spawning only takes place a couple of nights each year.

Follow Dawn: