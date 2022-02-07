Dynamic duo dishes the tea on their weekly podcast

Everyone loves a good podcast and these ladies dish the tea on motherhood, dating in your 30s, and everything in between. Stacey Horton and Brittany Pender, Cohosts of BS with Brit and Stace podcast joined us in the studio.

The two were neighbors in college and knew they would be good friends the moment they met. Here they are years later still supporting each other through different stages of life. The two also open up about their biracial friendship and discuss their experiences on the podcast.

Brit and Stace hope their listeners can open their minds to new perspectives. They hope to offer an unfiltered take on life. New podcasts are posted every Monday at 10 am. They’re on Apple podcast, google podcast, Spotify, or your preferred podcast app. Join in on the conversation- you won’t want to miss out.

Instagram: @bswithbritandstace

Stacey IG: @Stacebelle

Brittany IG: @britpender

Tiktok: bswithbritandstace