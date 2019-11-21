Dungeons, Dragons, and make-believe, oh my!

Just like a live-action Choose Your Own Adventure book, Dungeons and Dragons is a quest that unfolds with you as an important part of the story! Each player creates a character, while the Dungeon Master, creator of the storyline, walks you through each twist and turn.

Deena Marie joined a team of players to experience D & D firsthand. Her character, Miranda the Elf, was taken on a journey of fighting skeletons to finding the magical staff she’d been looking for her whole life!

D & D is “a place where people can come and express themselves creatively”, says Dungeon Master Max Cedar Huftalin. Player Ali Lente told us anyone can follow along as this particular team plays, by listening to their popular podcast, Adventures in Questing. “Each episode is an hour long, they’re really digestible, I think we have 28 episodes out now.”

To learn more or follow along, visit: adventuresinquesting.com