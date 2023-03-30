SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Stewart and Anna Dunford, the co-founders of Dunford Threads, are a young couple from Utah who turned their passion for creating custom t-shirts and sweatshirts into a thriving business. They joined us on the show to showcase their unique approach to custom apparel.

The duo began by experimenting with iron-on vinyl, but were never satisfied with the final product. This led them to purchase an embroidery machine and learn how to digitize designs into stitch patterns. Now, they can take any artwork and put it on a sweatshirt, t-shirt, or hat.

Their apparel is for anyone looking for easy access to custom clothing. Whether it’s for a family reunion, group of friends, or for an individual, Dunford Threads can bring any design to life. They also have their own line of clothing available on their website.

Dunford Threads is offering a 25% discount with the promo code “GOODTHINGSUTAH” for two weeks following the show. Visit their website at www.dunfordthreads.com or follow them on Instagram at @Dunford.Threads to learn more about their unique custom apparel.