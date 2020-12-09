Dulce De Leche Brownies and gifts for neighbors

Nettie Frank is in the kitchen making dulce de leche brownies! Oh boy, we’re drooling. Follow along below, and on IG at @chefnettiefrank
Dulce De Leche Brownies
Brownies:
2 sticks soft butter
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
5 eggs
3/4 cup cocoa powder
1 1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 tsp. Vanilla
1 tsp. Salt
1 can Dulce De Leche
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Cream butter and sugars together until smooth
Add eggs and vanilla, scrape edge of bowl and mix
Add flour, cocoa powder, salt and mix until smooth
Add the dulce de leche and mix
Spray a cookie sheet, pour batter into it and bake for 30 minutes
Nettie also showed off awesome pandemic-friendly gifts to give your neighbors! Take a look below.