Dulce De Leche Brownies and gifts for neighbors

Good Things Utah

Nettie Frank is in the kitchen making dulce de leche brownies! Oh boy, we’re drooling. Follow along below, and on IG at @chefnettiefrank

Dulce De Leche Brownies

Brownies:

2 sticks soft butter

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

5 eggs

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1 1/4 cup flour

1 1/2 tsp. Vanilla

1 tsp. Salt

1 can Dulce De Leche

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Cream butter and sugars together until smooth

Add eggs and vanilla, scrape edge of bowl and mix

Add flour, cocoa powder, salt and mix until smooth

Add the dulce de leche and mix

Spray a cookie sheet, pour batter into it and bake for 30 minutes

Nettie also showed off awesome pandemic-friendly gifts to give your neighbors! Take a look below.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



