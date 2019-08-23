Dueling in the studio

Hear ye, hear ye! Utah is having it’s 8th annual Renaissance faire. Celebrate the era that emphasized and highlighted the arts at Thanksgiving Point this weekend.

Jake Omer, Jordan Hinckley, and Grant Holmes gave us a glimpse of what you might see at the Utah Renaissance Faire. Their elaborate costumes and fighting skills are just a fraction of what is to be seen. There will also be jousting, authentic medieval music, a five-course meal, arts and crafts, jugglers, and so much more.

Enjoy the arts of the renaissance at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park on August 23rd & 24th 10 am to 8 pm! To buy tickets or for more details visit UTAHRENFAIRE.ORG

