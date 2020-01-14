Duck Donuts has arrived in Utah!

If you’ve lived on the east coast, you’re probably a fan of Duck Donuts. Now locals get to experience these delicious and decadent treats! South Jordan is now home to a new shop that just opened on Saturday! You won’t believe how good it smells when you walk in.

Everything is fresh-made. Choose from a large variety of flavors atop your donut, such as maple bacon, smores, and raspberry-lemon, or design your own! There are also donut sundaes, breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes topped with a donut, and coffee.

Drop in for dessert at 10352 River Heights Drive #103 South Jordan, or peruse the menu at duckdonuts.com/

