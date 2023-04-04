- On Good Things Utah this morning – Couples are leaving alcohol off the menu at more and more weddings. In a beautiful summer wedding last June, Kathlyn and John Bohatch said “I do” at a church in Northern California in front of 150 friends and family members, but left booze off the invite list. “I got to marry my best friend, which is the most important part,” John Bohatch told “Good Morning America.” “It was a wonderful day.” His now-wife added, “Lots of happy tears, I definitely cried the entire time.” The couple said no one had an issue with there not being alcohol. The groom first talked to his friends and said, “They were very open to the idea, they were OK,” and told him, “It’s your wedding, it’s your special day.”
- Kathlyn and John Bohatch said they were also worried about the safety of their guests, because her grandmother was killed by a drunk driver. “I’m just really against drinking and driving,” she said. Alcohol-free weddings are trending. The hashtag “drywedding” has seen a surge with over 3 million views on TikTok. As more couples opt in favor of the new sober-curious celebration, some would-be wedding guests have reacted with mixed reviews. Beverages are usually around 25% of the overall food and beverage cost, according to a report by the wedding registry website Zola. In 2023, nearly 4% of couples are expected to have an alcohol-free wedding, Zola reports.
