SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Brittany Cass is a survivor sharing a powerful message about drunk driving awareness. An intoxicated driver crashed into Britt head on almost two years ago (January 2022), critically injuring the young mother of three kids, including leaving her in a coma for nearly a week.

Now, after multiple surgeries and on-going rehabilitation and physical therapy, Britt is speaking out about drunk driving awareness, and the impact of drinking and driving can have on peoples’ lives. She started a nonprofit called #BoldLikeBritt to help raise awareness and money to support organizations like MADD – Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The crash took place in North Carolina, but Britt and her family now live in Hawaii where her husband is based in the military and where she serves on the board of directors for MADD HI.

Britt says she is using her voice to be bold and speak out about what happened to her because she is one of the lucky ones to be alive following a crash like hers.

You can follow Brittany Cass on social media: #BoldLikeBritt

Donations can be made via Venmo to BoldLikeBritt or you can support Mothers Against Drunk Driving at MADD.org.