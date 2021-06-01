Drowning tips you should look out for this summer

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Summer has officially begun with school coming to an end, now is the time to prepare your family from drowning when it comes to spending time outdoors.

Utah Drowning Prevention Coalition is a group of parks and recreation aquatic professionals throughout the state with the Utah Recreation and Parks Association are working to put together UDPC.

UDPC will be hosting a stakeholders kickoff retreat on June 3rd in Kearns and will bring together leaders from a variety of different backgrounds to work towards the goal of reducing fatal and non-fatal drownings and aquatic injuries in Utah.

They share a few tips to change when being near a body of water:

-Always actively supervise children around the water; do not let phones or other intrusions distract you and take turns with other responsible adults

-Always use a lifejacket when in open water, children and adults

-Non-swimmers and weak swimmers should always wear a lifejacket, pools, lakes, creeks, cinch uptight and float upright. Water wings, pool noodles, and other floatation devices do not replace a coast guard approved lifejacket.

-Even at lifeguarded pools and waterfronts always supervisor your group, you are your child’s best defense against drowning.

-If children are missing always check the water first

-Register children for swimming lessons, check your local community facilities for scholarships

If you are interested in drowning prevention and the UDPC visit their website and join us for our kickoff meeting, June 3 at Kearns Oquirrh Park and Fitness Center to register online.