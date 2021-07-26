Drop the what-ifs from past romantic relationships that didn’t workout

Drop the what-ifs’ from past romantic relationships that didn’t work out, so you can be present with what is right in front of you. The what-ifs’ keep you in the past and an unknown future. The what ifs’ make it incredibly difficult to be present in your current romantic relationship and/or contributes to the lack of being in a healthy romantic relationship. LaVonne Wells Sandberg, the Spiritual Teacher, came by to discuss how to move on from those thoughts.
- Acknowledge and embrace lessons learned from your past relationships and implement new healthy guidelines for yourself.
- Be willing to forgive and release what has happened from past relationships and start seeing new possibilities.
- Trust your intuition; not all what ifs’ are negative.
- Stay present to the what-ifs that produce doubt, anxiety, fear, and worry within you. If necessary, repeat step 1.
