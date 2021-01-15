Drop the emotional weight and move your body with High Fitness

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Emily Nelson, co-creator of the world wide workout program High Fitness stopped by with some inspiration to help drop the emotional and physical weight in 2021.

One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to lose weight, and believe it or not working out can be fun.

Nelson tells us HIGH Fitness movement is like medicine.

We need to get moving for our mental health, and it’s best to find a program you LOVE.

HIGH LIVE is a virtual studio that allows anyone to join in from anywhere for HIGH and HIGH low classes.

Lara of Boom Fitness Culture and Emily Nelson demonstrated a fun workout you can do at home or maybe at the office.

Check them out at highfitness.com and all on social media platforms.