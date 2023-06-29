SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Get ready for an extraordinary celebration of Independence Day and Utah’s Pioneer Day as Lynze Twede joins our hosts to tell us more about the Salt Lake City Drone show.

This event is family-friendly and is open to all ages. Bring your friends and family and get ready to celebrate these special occasions together. Admission is free, and delectable food and treats will be available from many food trucks.

Come groove to live music a little early to ensure you get the best spot on the lawn. Spread the word and come join the rest of Salt Lake City as they have their first annual drone show, hosted at Liberty Park on July 1 and Jordan Park on July 24. For more information visit their website!