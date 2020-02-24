Drive a fancy car? A new study says you might be a jerk

This morning at Salt Lake County Animal Services we met 10-week old Patrick, who just became available today! Full of puppy energy, he pranced, bounced, twirled, and had a great morning chomping toys, and eating treats. Special programs coordinator Kiera Packer says she believes he is a border terrier, and will get up to around 25 pounds.

He's friendly, playful, and absolutely loves people, so it was a perfect day for junior reporter Britain Bennett to join us and share his message on the importance of pet rescue. He inspired us with his stories of raising money to help animals in need, and wanting every animal to be comfortable.