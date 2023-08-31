SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kai and Boston Cuff are the founders of Drip Tights, a fresh and innovative sports fashion brand. They believe that when you look good, you play good, so why not rep some colorful athletic tights for your next game.

Drip Tights aims to offer athletes the perfect blend of performance and style. The inspiration for Drip Tights came from Kai’s struggle to find tights in the right colors, leading to the creation of one-leg and two-leg tights in a variety of sizes. What sets Drip Tights apart is its commitment to affordability without compromising quality, with a price point of just $19.99.

The Cuff brothers invested months in research and testing to ensure durability, fit, and appearance. By collaborating with factories and athletes, they crafted a product that met high standards.

