- On Good Things Utah this morning – In Drew Barrymore’s house, she lays down the law, especially when it comes to her two kids, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman. In an Aug. 10 interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Barrymore revealed a few rules that she likes her kids to follow whenever they’re at home.
- One of them is to not have too much screen time on their personal devices.
- “We watch a ton of movies and shows so I’m not judging anyone about screens,” she said. “But when it comes to my kids, I’m not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads.”
- “During the pandemic when schools were virtual, we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn’t like it,” Barrymore continued. “Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions. I’d rather that the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together.”
- Barrymore also said she doesn’t mind her kids flopping around the couch. To make her home safe for them, she tends to buy furniture that doesn’t have any “sharp” edges. But other than that, she loves to enjoy her Upper East Side home in New York City with Olive and Frankie.
- “I have a tattoo that says ‘home is where we are,’ and it’s true,” she said. “Wherever I am with my girls I feel like I’m at home. Even if we’re just at a restaurant, I pour out the contents of my bag — my camera, my crossword puzzle, my lip balm, my book, a deck of cards — and we’re right at home.” We hope you join us as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more on a fun Friday edition of GTU!
Drew Barrymore says she locks her kids’ iPads in a safe
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
