Dressing for fluctuating weight

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Dani Slaugh, personal stylist, image consultant, is referred to as the Dr. Phil of Style! She joined us in studio to talk about how we dress for fluctuating weight.



Having trouble finding clothes that fit? Tired of sweats and leggings? Dani says she has this nasty habit of indulging and eating whatever she wants in Decembe,r only to go cold turkey in January. The problem with this weight fluctuating routine, is that January and February are a great time to buy clothes!, because everything’s on sale!

How do you know which styles to adopt if you’re looking to drop some weight and in some cases gain it? After all, you don’t want to risk looking frumpy, dumpy and lumpy during the transition. No, don’t wait on the weight to feel great. f you or someone you know is in the waiting place, these clothing options will be liberating. It’s also lovely to keep in mind if you’re pregnant, or have a health condition that includes weight fluctuations. These styles will adjust as you do, within approximately 20-30 pounds, and will give you more flexible options.

Danni recommends:

1. Double breasted blazers, move the buttons over to adjust for weight loss/gain. Boyfriend style cardigans are also a nice choice, meant to be worn somewhat loose. Other third layer options to consider are knit vests, duster coats and sweater coats.

2. Drop-shoulder and raglan sleeves are a wonderful way to camouflage weight changes in the shoulder area because the shoulder seam is not placed precisely on the shoulder joint. Cowl-neck collars are another option. Not limited to sweaters, find these styles for warm weather clothes as well.

3. Wrap style skirts, dresses, blouses, vests and jackets adjust when do as you tighten or loosen the belted tie. Notice that some wrap tops and skirts are wrap “style” or faux wrap. Meaning the tie doesn’t come around the back, this will limit their adjustability. You will also want to look for enough fabric in the skirt to provide coverage when you sit.

4. Shirtwaist dresses with a belt are lovely. The blousing around the middle allows the clothing silhouette to be dominant, disguising any tummy bulges. A float dress accommodates a wide range of sizes. Look for a descent fit through the arm holes or add a third layer.

5. Trouser-pleat pants with a belt. If they become too spacious, you can just add another pleat and no-one’s the wiser. Same with the trendy paper bag waist pants.

6. ​Who doesn’t love stretchy pants? (These black pants are both stretchy and professional looking.) Elastic waistlines are a great way to go. Find them in palazzo pants as well. You have options!

What adventure is on the horizon for you in 2021? Do you have a new look in mind to get you there? Your clothes can be as flexible and as versatile as you are. Expand your mindset, expand your clothing options and let your wardrobe evolve with you.

For your custom approach to the clothing that says who you are before you speak a word, contact Dani Slaugh at www.StyleByDani.com

