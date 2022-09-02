The founder of Little Dreamers, Whitney Crimefighter visits the show with her daughter. Crimefighter works as a stay-at-home mom creating stunning dresses on the side. Each dress is hand made and can be bought or rented from Crimefighter’s website. Crimefighter supports other women who have small businesses by buying headbands and headpieces from entrepreneurs like her.

Crimefighter has hundreds of dresses, perfect for photography. Because dresses can be rented from her, this creates the perfect opportunity for a princess photoshoot. New to her business are adult sizes, so a “mommy and me” photoshoot or an adult photoshoot are now options! These dresses are fit for a princess and will allow you or your child to fulfill your fantasy dream.

Instagram: @whitney_littledreamerstutus

Facebook: @littledreamerstutus