Dress up your bubbly for your NYE party

Toast the new year in style this year. Brooke Martin from the @thebrookeblend on Instagram, stopped by to help dress up your bubbly for NYE.
“A lot of people do Champagne for the New Year, but I wanted to do something different,” says Brooke.
Here are simple ways to visually enhance your Champagne/Sparkling Wine that tastes good at the same time.
Sorbet Champagne:
Use a scoop of mango sorbet. Put it in the bottom of your glass and add your sparkling wine. Brooke suggests using a less expensive champagne/sparkling wine since the sorbet will be a strong flavor in the bubbly.
Rock Candy Champagne:
Stick a rocky candy stick in your champagne and watch the bubbles go! The candy will change the color of the champagne, which makes it even more fun.
Sugar Champagne:
This festive, fun way to rim your glass is super easy and super sweet! Just dip your glass in water and then in bright colored specialty sugar. Bonus: if you use different colors of sugar, it will help your party goers know which glass is theirs.
Fruit Champagne:
If you have a more expensive bottle of champagne, add a small kabob of berries or pomegranate and a leave of basil.
Bellini:
Add peach puree to your champagne and voila, you have a bellini!
To get a hold of Brooke head to Instagram: @thebrookeblend and www.thebrookeblend.com