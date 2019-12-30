Dress up your bubbly for your NYE party

Live Now
Toast the new year in style this year. Brooke Martin from the @thebrookeblend on Instagram, stopped by to help dress up your bubbly for NYE.

“A lot of people do Champagne for the New Year, but I wanted to do something different,” says Brooke.

Here are simple ways to visually enhance your Champagne/Sparkling Wine that tastes good at the same time. 

Sorbet Champagne:

Use a scoop of mango sorbet. Put it in the bottom of your glass and add your sparkling wine. Brooke suggests using a less expensive champagne/sparkling wine since the sorbet will be a strong flavor in the bubbly.

Rock Candy Champagne:

Stick a rocky candy stick in your champagne and watch the bubbles go! The candy will change the color of the champagne, which makes it even more fun.

Sugar Champagne:

This festive, fun way to rim your glass is super easy and super sweet! Just dip your glass in water and then in bright colored specialty sugar. Bonus: if you use different colors of sugar, it will help your party goers know which glass is theirs.

Fruit Champagne:

If you have a more expensive bottle of champagne, add a small kabob of berries or pomegranate and a leave of basil.

Bellini:

Add peach puree to your champagne and voila, you have a bellini!

To get a hold of Brooke head to Instagram: @thebrookeblend and www.thebrookeblend.com

