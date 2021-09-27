Dreamy event setups

Diana Valbuena, Owner of Sweet Creations SLC, is in the backyard today with her two daughters showcasing a beautiful table setting perfect for specific occasions. She started this company during the pandemic and has witnessed its growth in the last year. Now they’re booked almost every weekend!



Their main message they want people to know is “if you dream it, we create it” so they can accommodate almost any event you’re trying to plan, with the exception of weddings.



Valbuena mentions that being a single parent doesn’t stop your dreams from happening, it fuels your goals! She started with Glam Picnics but now does all kinds of set-ups and decor. They can come to events ranging from birthday parties, baby showers, gender reveals, or high-school cheer homecomings, so whatever you have in mind, they can deliver!

To schedule Sweet Creations SLC for your next event, follow them on Instagram and TikTok for more information.