Dreamscapes is ready for you to enter their world of pure re-imagination!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

After great success in their previous location, Dreamscapes has moved to a bigger space at The Gateway. The new location and exhibits to be discovered at Salt Lake City’s Immersive Art Experience is ready for you to enter this world of pure re-imagination.

Dreamscapes is built using upcycled and repurposed materials from their amazing partners like 3 Form, Habitat for Humanity and The Salt Palace Convention Center. With timed entry and an expanded footprint, Dreamscapes offers a COVID-safe activity for kids and adults to immerse in art!

We stopped by for a tour, and to chat with Derek Dyer, the executive director of the Utah Arts Alliance, as well as artist Jake Buntjer, aka Mister Pauper, and Founder The Boxcar Studios.



In partnership with The Gateway, Dreamscapes announces the Dine and Dream Promotion. Present a valid receipt of $20 or more from a Gateway restaurant or the Megaplex Theatre at the Dreamscapes Box Office to receive $5 off of your first two tickets. Subject to capacity limits.

Hours: Thursdays, noon – 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays, noon – 10 pm, and Sundays, noon – 9 pm Tickets are $15. Discounts available for kids, seniors and military. 111 S Rio Grande at The Gateway. www.dreamscapesslc.org