- On Good Things Utah this morning – Not so long ago, a ‘job for life’ used to be an accepted wisdom. You studied the things that interested you and, when you finished your education, you picked an industry, found a job and stayed put until retirement. That concept has, over the years, become a thing of the past with many not happy to ‘settle’ when it comes to their choice of career. Real wage growth has also stagnated and changing jobs or career can be an excellent way to grow your income potential, not to mention the fact that migration continues to increase as more people move to new countries for better wages with the aim of sending more money back home to their families. So, with that in mind, what are the most popular careers people are dreaming of? To find out, we looked at global search data to discover the dream jobs of every country in the world. To achieve this we looked at searches for ‘how to be a police officer’ rather than ‘police officer jobs’ to show the amount of people in the ‘dreaming’ stage of different careers.
- So what careers do people want to work in the most?
- Pilot 930,630
- Writer 801,200
- Dancer 278,720
- YouTuber 195,070
- Entrepreneur 178,380
- Actor 176,180
- Influencer 159,180
- Programmer 125,310
- Singer 121,430
- Teacher 114,950
