SALT LAKE CITY, UT – With the new year it is important to make plans and goals, but our guest Ganel Lyn Condie thinks an important step to a new year is to dream big. As we get older, we tend to forget us to dream and how to use our imagination. Also, when we daydream of the things we want to achieve, then when it comes to making goals, it is so much easier, and you will feel more motivated to live out those dreams.

So how could you dream big before making goals and plans? Well Ganel Lyn Condie has 3 steps to help you dream big in 2023.

Make time – take time out of your busy days to think, ruminate, day dream and wonder

Brainstorm – start a dream doodle book or journal for you to just write down what comes to mind. Another option would be to watch inspirational videos and play music that helps open your heart.

Take a step – taking just one step towards acting on your dream and tell a friend about your dream to add motivation and energy to it.

It is so important to keep dreaming in your daily schedule. Just plan to have just 15 minutes to yourself where you can daydream and really open your mind. Once you have some dreams, make goals on how you’re going to achieve them. A good way to do this is with a vision board, although it sounds cheesy it really will help you achieve your dreams. For more from Ganel Lyn Condie check out her social media and website.

Instagram: @ganellyn

Website: ganellyn.com