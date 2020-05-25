Draper hot spot Garage Grill & popular quarantine recipes

Utahns are loving banana bread, followed closely by crepes. Virginians love meatlof, and Californians love French toast! What have you enjoyed making during quarantine?

Today’s Save The Faves is Garage Grill in Draper. The hosts raved about the mustang burger, tater tots, chicken, mashed potatoes, sushi, and the biggest hit of the day, the sushi nachos. We were all fighting for a bite after the show, can’t wait to go back, and you should, too!

Garage Grill is located at 1122 East Draper Pkwy, Draper, UT 84020 and open 7 days a week. Hop online for hours and full menu: thegaragegrill.com