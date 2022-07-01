Draper Days is finally here! The event held annually in July will feature some of Utah’s most festive traditions and events celebrating the city’s rich history and culture. The ten day long festival, sponsored by Draper City, will begin Jul. 5 and run until Jul. 16. Activities include a a rodeo, parade, 5K race, sports tournaments, movie nights, concerts, and many other activities. This is a family friendly event and is appropriate for people of all ages.

To talk more about the Rodeo, Olivia Green, Miss Draper Rodeo, came to Good Things Utah for what to anticipate for the event. “First we kick off with the rodeo where we have face painting [and a] mechanical bull before the rodeo,” said Green. Green also said the children’s parade will take place on July 12th. The Heritage Banquet that honors Draper City’s history, and a parade will conclude the festival on July 13th. The events will take place at Draper City Park on 1300 E. There will be several vendors and a large turn out is expected as this is the first time Draper Days has been able to be in full bloom since July 2019 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This rodeo is one of the largest in the state. You can see it for yourself July 8-9.

Alongside Green, Spokesperson for The Tyler Robinson Foundation, Jesse Robinson, spoke about the foundation’s partnership with Draper Days. Draper Days has chosen the decade old foundation as the charity of their choice for 2022. A native Utahan, Robinson said how grateful he was for the generosity from Draper City. “They’re doing a lot of fun stuff on the 15th and 16th that will be supporting the foundation. [There will be] wonderful vendors [and] a lot of fun things for teens and kids and families. It’s gonna be a blast.” said Robinson. The foundation supports families supporting pediatric cancer with financial assistance worldwide but started in the Salt Lake Valley. Robinson also said the proceeds from Draper Days will go to help the family of a six-year-old boy named Jacob battling cancer.

Draper Days is open to the public, including those who reside outside the Draper City Limits. To see the full schedule of events, visit www.draperutah.gov