SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Movie critic, Val Cameron joined us on the show with two Dramas streaming and one theatre thriller for your weekend watching. Here’s what she had to say:

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 4

Peacock/Brovo

Reality TV

Grade: C+

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1

Disney+

Drama/Action

Rated: TV-14

Grade: B

A Haunting in Venice

20th Century FoxMystery/Thriller

In theatres

Rated: PG-13

Grade: B+