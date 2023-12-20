SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( Good Things Utah) – Discover the wisdom in scheduling your wisdom teeth removal before the year-end rush!

With insurance benefits resetting on January 1st, Dr. Wisdom Teeth invites patients to use this opportunity for full coverage. Also, with a great value of a $100 holiday promotion when mentioning “Good Things Utah.”

Dr. Hendrickson has added extra days to their schedule to accommodate patients during the busy holiday season. They are providing flexibility for recovery planning. Experience the comfort of IV Moderate sedation, allowing patients to breathe independently—a safe 20-minute procedure with amnesia.

As well, for recovery, you can rely on a team available to answer any questions or address any concerns. To better understand the 7 to 10 day recovery period with helpful tips, rest assured with support from Dr. Wisdom Teeth’s dedicated team. Call now to secure your appointment and make wisdom teeth removal a stress-free part of your holiday plans!

Dr. Heath Hendrickson, also known as Dr. Wisdom Teeth. Dr. Hendrickson is a renowned dentist, entrepreneur, and educator. Dr Hendrickson was raised in Richfield, UT. Attended Brigham Young University for undergraduate and Creighton for Dental School. Dr. Hendrickson has been practicing dentistry for the last 22 years. His sole focus for the last 17 year has been wisdom teeth removal has been teaching with Western Surgical & Sedation since 2018.

Sponsored by Wisdom Teeth Only and Western Surgical and Sedation.