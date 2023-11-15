SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Oral health is an important part of our overall health. Dr. Heath Hendrickson, a.k.a Dr. Wisdom Teeth, and his team at Wisdom Teeth Only, are committed to educating patients about their oral health, need for wisdom teeth extraction, and fostering a postive, shared decision-making environment.

At Wisdom Teeth Only, the clinici strives to make quality oral surgery accessible and affordable – empowering patients to make informed choices about their oral care needs and treatment.

The holidays are a good time to consider having your wisdom teeth removed, because people often have time off from school and work. And since the holidays can be a stressful, costly time for families – Dr. Wisdom Teeth is committed to passing along special holiday savings to patients.

Good Things Utah Holiday Special: Get $100 off with code: GoodThingsUtah on appointments made before the end of the year.

For Wisdom Teeth Removal, Contact Wisdom Teeth Only at 801-370-0050 or visit www.drwisdomteeth.com to schedule your wisdom teeth extractions with IV sedation today.

Dr. Heath Hendrickson, also known as Dr. Wisdom Teeth. Dr. Hendrickson is a renowned dentist, entrepreneur, and educator. Dr Hendrickson was raised in Richfield, UT. Attended Brigham Young University for undergraduate and Creighton for Dental School. Dr. Hendrickson has been practicing dentistry for the last 22 years. His sole focus for the last 17 year has been wisdom teeth removal has been teaching with Western Surgical & Sedation since 2018.

