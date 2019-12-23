Dr. Oz in town for USANA Foundation Kids Eat opening

Dr. Oz helped USANA Foundation Kids Eat celebrate their grand opening on December 19th! One in five children goes home to no or insufficient food. Kids Eat is working hard to pack backpacks of food daily that go to kids in need. Working closely with schools, the backpacks are distributed discretely to make sure no child is singled out or embarrassed.

“If a young person doesn’t have food to feed their brain, they don’t learn, they don’t cope with stress, they don’t come up with new ideas, and they end up flailing in life”, Dr. Oz tells us.

Make a difference, give back, and plan some time to volunteer. To learn more, visit usanakidseat.org