Dr. Oz challenges author Kevin Guest to help feed millions

He’s a musician, author, and CEO! Kevin Guest is a man of many talents. He has traveled the world and back again and sharing his experiences in his bestselling book, “All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony.”

Guest has directed all book proceeds to feed 1,000,000 meals to hungry children! He accomplished that goal this month but he’s not stopping there. Dr. Oz challenged Guest to double his goal!

To pick up a copy of his book, visit amazon.com or visit his website www.kevinguest.com.

This segment includes sponsored content.