Dr. Julie Hanks shares tips for parents with LGBTQ youth

In light of local singer, David Archuleta opening up about his sexuality on Instagram, Dr. Julie Hanks joins us in the studio to discuss healthy ways parents can respond to a child coming out.
It can be scary for a child of any age to come out as LGBTQ to friends and family, especially in a conservative religious culture. It can also be difficult for some parents to accept that their child is a sexual minority. Some common feelings and thoughts when a child comes out are confusion, fear, and sadness.
Hanks shared 10 things to say when your child comes out as LGBTQ:
I love you
You’re brave
I trust you
I’m here for you
I’m proud of you
I respect you
Thank you for being you
I’ll always have your back
I support you and your choices
I want to learn more about your experience
Dr. Hanks is a psychotherapist of faith that offers group coaching, monthly themed downloads, a private Facebook community, online courses, and more! Her theme for February is communicating with family and friends about a faith transition.
You can join at DrJulieHanks.com/membership and follow her on Instagram @drjuliehanks