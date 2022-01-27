Dr. Julie Hanks shares tips for parents with LGBTQ youth

In light of local singer, David Archuleta opening up about his sexuality on Instagram, Dr. Julie Hanks joins us in the studio to discuss healthy ways parents can respond to a child coming out.

It can be scary for a child of any age to come out as LGBTQ to friends and family, especially in a conservative religious culture. It can also be difficult for some parents to accept that their child is a sexual minority. Some common feelings and thoughts when a child comes out are confusion, fear, and sadness.

Hanks shared 10 things to say when your child comes out as LGBTQ:

I love you

You’re brave

I trust you

I’m here for you

I’m proud of you

I respect you

Thank you for being you

I’ll always have your back

I support you and your choices

I want to learn more about your experience

Dr. Hanks is a psychotherapist of faith

