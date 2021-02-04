Dr. Fauci cautions against throwing a Super Bowl party this weekend

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Viewing parties are often a staple of Super Bowl Sunday across the United States, but Dr. Anthony Fauci is now cautioning against participating in large gatherings this year. He went as far as saying, “just law low and cool it.” We are sharing all of his timely advice.
- Plus, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City wrapped up season one last night, so what happens next for the ladies? We have the latest on the hit Bravo show.
- And did you see the Golden Globe nominations out this week? We have the list of actors, tv shows and movies that made the awards list this year, including three female directors who making history.
- In our Throwback Thursday moment, a sitcom from the 80’s is back with a bang! Punky Brewster is making it’s return and we have a preview of the first episode. The show kicks off the end of February. Hope you tune in for a Thursday edition of GTU.