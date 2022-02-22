Downtown Provo’s culture is expanding right before our eyes

Are you on the hunt for fun activities to do in Provo? Don’t stray too far because Quinn Peterson, Executive Director of Downtown Provo INC, gives viewers an inside look at how the city of Provo’s culture is expanding with food & art.

Downtown Provo is constantly growing every day. Public spaces are going through redevelopment changes, as well as more businesses appearing in the city. The community wants downtown Provo to be a place that exhibits downtown culture. For years Provo has been one of the top cities in the whole country to start a business. To keep the city alive and bright, Peterson created a mural program. Every month Peterson lines up an artist with a property owner. The paintings get completed in time for the art stroll that happens every first Friday of the month. The city has completed 40 murals thus far. Peterson offers a mural map that has locations for each mural in the city!

Provo is filled with talented artists that now have the chance to work with the city and share their art with the community. There are also 78 eating establishments in the city of Provo. Every restaurant is locally owned and offers a diverse menu selection. Get out and take a trip to Provo to see what this city has to offer!

If you are interested in visiting the mural program visit:

Instagram-@downtownprovo

Quinn Peterson contact- Quinn@downtownprovo.org

Link to mural maps- https://arcg.is/18ebjf