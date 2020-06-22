Double Chocolate Raspberry Icebox Cake



Charlotte Hancey was in studio today to show us the perfect “no bake” summer dessert! A delicious way to use fresh raspberries that are so abundant during Utah summers, she introduced us to a Double Chocolate Rasperry Icebox Cake!

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh raspberries, washed and dried

1 box chocolate graham crackers

2 boxes (3.3 oz each) White Chocolate instant pudding mix

6 quarts heavy whipping cream, divided

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 oz dark chocolate bar

2 oz white chocolate bar

Directions:

Using an electric mixer, beat 4 quarts heavy cream with two boxes pudding mix. Beat until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer, beat remaining 2 quarts of cream with sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

Place one layer of graham crackers in the bottom of a 9×13 dish. Spread half the white chocolate cream over the top. Sprinkle 1/2 of the raspberries over the cream. Repeat with another layer of graham crackers, the other half of the white chocolate cream, and the remaining raspberries.

Add one more layer of graham crackers then top with whipped cream mixture, spread evenly.

Using a grater or vegetable peeler, shave (or grate) chocolate bars over the top of the cake.

Refrigerate for at least 6 hours before serving. (Will last about 3 days in fridge)

Note: Chocolate is easier to peel or grate if kept very cold in the fridge beforehand.

Blog: www.charlotteshares.blog

Instagram: @charlotte.shares