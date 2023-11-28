As the temperatures begin to drop, it’s crucial to adapt our skincare routines to protect our skin. Dr. Zion Ko Lamm, a board-certified Internal Medicine physician and social media sensation, shares valuable insights on maintaining a healthy skin barrier during the colder months. She emphasizes the impact of indoor heating, leading to drier and more sensitive skin. Dr. Zion recommends transitioning to richer, hydrating moisturizers, especially at night. She suggests looking for products with ingredients like sterilized fatty acids, kojic acid, and hyaluronic acid to reinforce the skin barrier. In addressing skincare trends, Dr. Zion advises against using baking soda, a popular but potentially harmful method. Instead, she encourages tailored exfoliation based on skin type and adjusting the frequency to achieve radiant skin. You can catch more of Dr. Zion’s skincare wisdom on her social media platforms below:

Instagram: @Dr.ZionKo

TikTok: @Dr.ZionKo