Doritos with cream cheese and other food hacks

Topping your Doritos with cream cheese? Get out of town! We’re sharing some food hacks that will take flavor to the next level. Grab the snacks and try them at home!

One thing we shared was the “right” way to eat a Pringle. It feels a bit unnatural, but put the chip arch against the roof of your mouth, not with your tongue. One more tip: ice cream storage. To avoid freezer burn on your tubs of ice cream, just store it flipped upside down! That way any freezer burn will be on the bottom of the ice cream and you can enjoy the fresh flavor when you open it up!

Here are a few other food combos we tried:

1. Doritos with cream cheese. That’s all there is to it. The creaminess mixed with the crunch and flavor from the Doritos tastes like it’s meant to be. Just don’t take Brian’s word for it. If you don’t like cream cheese, you won’t like this combo.

2. Sugary cereal & ice cream. Grab your favorite sugary cereal (we used Lucky Charms & Cinnamon Toast Crunch) and sprinkle (or dump!) some on your bowl of ice cream. It’s so good! Really, it is! Try it!

3. Twix straw. Pick up a package of Twix candy bars the next time you’re sipping chocolate milk. If you bit off each end of the Twix, it works as a straw! The caramel from the candy bar adds something extra to the chocolate milk.