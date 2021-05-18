Don’t throw out your bouquet, instead preserve them as home decor

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Amanda Messam, Owner of Arcadia Creation came by to show us a few finished pieces of art and displaying them on easels. She also brought wood presses and some of the dried flowers out of the frame to showcase some of her popular pieces.

Instead of throwing away the precious flowers that you spend so much money on for weddings, instead, you can use the flower preservation service at Arcadia Creation and have a beautiful piece of art made from flowers.

Flower preservation uses real flowers and preservation has been around for decades. Flower preservation is an alternative option to throwing away your bouquet or hanging them upside down to dry them out. Amanda’s work is the modern take on flower preservation by pressing the flowers flat so that they’ll fit into a glass picture frame. She uses a traditional wooden press that she has made herself to flatten and dry the flowers.

The entire process takes 2-3 months depending on the types of flowers and bouquet size. Many people like to know how to get the bouquet to her, especially if someone is going on their honeymoon the next day. She offers both drop-off/pick-up options for locals and shipping options for anyone out of state or prefers that method.

Her main work is for wedding flowers but she can also press funeral arrangements, anniversary flowers, or they can be just flowers you think are pretty that aren’t necessarily from some big event in your life.

To book her services customers need to go to their website and reserve their date. She has a limited amount of presses which is why she requires a reservation.

Amanda only accepts fresh bouquets no later than 4 days after the event that they were used for.

She started working on this business idea over a year ago but launched in the Fall of last year. She danced professionally for the Utah Jazz for several seasons but after retiring she needed a new creative outlet and fell in love with the art of flower preservation.

Promotions:

Use code “goodthingsutah15” for a 15% discount for any viewers that book within the next week.

Visit their website for any flower preservation service.

Find Arcadia Creation online, FB and IG.