Don’t miss Utah’s best-selling drag brunch show

Utah’s best-selling drag show is back and heading to the Gallivan Center next month.

Gia Bianca Stephens, Southern States National Showgirl 2021 is the brains and the producer of the Quorum of the Queens show and came by to talk about the upcoming event.

Quorum of the Queens drag brunch – Utah’s best selling drag show since 2019 performing all across the Wasatch Front, all-ages drag show coming to Gallivan Center on July 29, my competing at the National Showgirl pageant July 17-18

Quorum of the Queens Drag Brunch

Located at the Gallivan Center

Date: July 29

Find Gia Bianca Stephens on IG.