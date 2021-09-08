Don’t miss this storytelling festival

Bil Lepp and Rebecca Swindle came by today to promote The Timpanogos Storytelling Festival at Thanksgiving Point this coming weekend, Sept. 9-11. This festival has been around for 32 years which even started in someone’s backyard.

There will be a highly diverse line-up of nationally renowned storytellers from all around the world. Including, Pippa White who will share stories to honor our 9/11 heroes.

COVID precautions will be taken so be sure to bring your friends and family. You can check out timpfest.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more information!