Don’t miss this breath-taking location in Zion National Park

Looking for an escape to Southern Utah? Look no further than the Cliffrose Lodge in Springdale, the perfect place for a restful stay in the desert.

The lodge was created by a free-spirited man with a heart for adventure and natural beauty over 31 years ago. Breck Dockstader, a second generation owner of the lodge, is carrying on his dads vision of having a peaceful retreat in one of the most beautiful places in Utah.

Situated in Zion National Park, the Cliffrose Lodge offers stunning views of the park and access to all the area has to offer. From hiking, to sight-seeing, to lounging in the pool, the Cliffrose Lodge is a great destination for the whole family.

“The best time to come is November through March. Everyone wants to come in the summer, but the best time to hike in Zion is coming up,” said Breck.

Staying at the Cliffrose Lodge really is the best way to experience Zion National Park. The lodge is the first four diamond property to open in Springdale and they just joined the Hilton family as part of their Curio brand.

If you’re looking for a wonderful place to stay right on the doorstep of the national park then make sure you make a reservation soon!

To find out how visit www.cliffroselodge.com