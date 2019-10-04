Don’t miss the last pumpkin princess pageant at Cornbelly’s

Cornbelly’s is the place to be every October. From their corn maze to their caramel apples, Cornbelly’s is the epitome of fall. With over 50 activities to do with friends and family there’s no shortage of fun things to do, but perhaps no activity is cuter than their annual Pumpkin Princess Pageant. We had three of the cute contestants on the show and they proved this year’s competition is going to be tough.

The Pumpkin Princess Pageant is a pageant for girls, that is determined through who has the most fall spirit. Girls aged from 2-10 put on their favorite princess dress and come join in the fun, and if they win they receive free tickets to Cornbelly’s for them and their family and a pumpkin princess goodie bag. They also announced that this year’s pageant would be their 12th and final Pumpkin Princess Pageant.

We’re excited to say that our very own Nicea Degering will be the judge this year, so bring all of your cute girls, in their favorite dress, and come have some fun! The pageant is on Saturday, October 12th at 12pm and will be located at Cornbelly’s in Thanksgiving Point. To sign your kid up or to get more information on the event you can visit their website at www.cornbellys.com or check out their social media page on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CornbellysFanPage/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cornbellys