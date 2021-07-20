Don’t miss the eagerly awaited sequel to the smash-hit film

Once I Was Engaged is a charming and funny coming-of-age comedy, and it’s getting ready to open in theatres exclusively. From the creators of Once I Was a Beehive, the stars Adrienne Hernaez-Wilmeth, and Tanner Gillman, join us with a peek at the new movie.

Once I Was Engaged, the highly anticipated sequel to Once I Was a Beehive opens exclusively in theatres on Wednesday, July 21st.

The film opens exclusively in Utah theatres on Wednesday, July 21st, before expanding to Arizona, Idaho, and Nevada on August 6th and nationally on August 13th.

Written and directed by Maclain Nelson, Once I Was Engaged brings back all the original film’s favorite cast of characters, including Bree (Clare Niederpruem), Holly (Hailey Smith), Lane (Paris Warner), and of course, Carrie Carrington (Lisa Valentine Clark).

The film introduces a couple of key new characters, including Curt Carrington; Carrie’s husband and Bree’s father, played by High School Musical’s Bart Johnson; and Thys Chesterfield, played by Studio C’s Tanner Gillman.

The story takes place about two years after Once I Was a Beehive. The young women and their leaders have grown up (some more than others), and Bree’s surprise engagement and the whirlwind of wedding planning brings them all back together – with hilarious and touching results.

Once I Was Engaged

Exclusively in Utah theatres

Wednesday, July 21st

(Nationally August 13th)

Even though the story is a sequel to the first film, audiences will also get to see the original girls as their much younger selves for the first time.

To see the trailer for Once I Was Engaged and to know where the film is playing nearest you, visit their website.