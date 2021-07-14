Don’t miss Salt Lake City’s first ‘POC’ drag show

Creating a welcoming and safe place for Salt Lake City’s LGBTQIA community. Michael Repp-Richter, Community Outreach Liaison and Event Coordinator for The SUNTRAPP, came by with ‘POC’ Queen, Lillia Maughn, to discuss Salt Lake City’s first ‘POC’ Drag Show Melanin Rouge and their incredible local bar.
Melanin Rouge – An Artel Talent Production
A Drag Show Celebrating POC Excellence
Start event date:
July 31st
Every 3rd Saturday
Location: The SUNTRAPP bar
Address: 102 S 600 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Find The SUNTRAPP online, IG, and FB.