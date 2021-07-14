Don’t miss Salt Lake City’s first ‘POC’ drag show

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is set to begin evacuations of Afghans who aided the U.S. military effort in the nearly 20-year war during the last week of July, according to a senior administration official.

The Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for U.S. residency, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.