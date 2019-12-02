Don’t miss Salt Lake City’s best Cyber Monday golf deal

Black Friday might be over, but Cyber Monday is just getting started, so there are more deals to be had. Lynn Landgren, head professional at Bonneville Golf Course told us all about the special offers from Salt Lake City Golf.

Are you in the market for a new putter, maybe a lesson to sharpen your skills, or some classy looking merchandise? With the Cyber Monday deal from Salt Lake City Golf every gift card purchase comes with an additional 25% extra value. That means if you buy a $100 gift card you”ll receive an additional $25!

Gift cards can be used for green fees, pro shop merchandise, lessons and range balls at all six Salt Lake City golf courses. Even better, if you purchase online today you’ll receive a free 9-hole round!

Get this deal today by visiting slcgolf.com.

This story contains sponsored content.