(Good Things Utah) Derryl Yeager, Founder and Artistic Director with Odyssey Dance Theatre joined Deena and Nicea today to talk about their FINAL Season of Thriller.

After a 28-year mission of providing a space for talented dancers to stay in their home state of Utah and perform, as well as attracting talent from all over the world to Utah, Odyssey Founder and Artistic Director Derryl Yeager and his wife, Costume Designer/Costume Production Director Cheryl Yeager, will be onto the next ‘mission’ in their lives, serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

If Odyssey Dance Theater’s Thriller hasn’t been part of your yearly Halloween tradition in the past, it should be this year—your last chance to see Thriller before the Company closes its doors forever.

The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallows’ Eve. Thriller highlights all the Horror characters of the season – such as Zombies, Frankenstein, Mummies, and Jasons, just to name a few!



“This show has become a phenomenon!” says Derryl. “Now in its 26th year, it has grown tremendously in popularity.

Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its smash Halloween Hit Thriller in five locations in Utah this year for the last time ever:

September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park City

September 26 and 27, 2022 – The Ellen Eccles Theatre – Logan

October 3 and 4, 2022 – Peery’s Egyptian Theater – Ogden

October 10 – 22, 2022 – Kingsbury Hall – Salt Lake City

October 25 – 29, 2022 – Tuacahn Amphitheatre, St. George

Hurry and grab your tickets before they’re sold out! You can visit the Odyssey Dance Theatre website for tickets, discounts, and additional information.

*Sponsored Content.