Don’t miss out on this authentic Oktoberfest experience in St. George

If you were in Bavaria, you wouldn’t be reading about Oktoberfest in Southern Utah. If you’re wondering where you can find a classic German feast, look no further than Hogs Oyster Bar & Grill in beautiful St. George.

It’s all about the food at Oktberfest. Executive Chef Jeff showcased some of the delicious authentic German cuisine. Grab a classic Bavarian sausage topped with authentic sauerkraut made with juniper berries and sweet apples.

Last year alone, Jeff and his team whipped up an astounding 55 gallons of sauerkraut to feed the hoarding crowds begging to get a taste of some authentic German cuisine.

Over a two day period at Oktoberfest at the Sun River Golf Club in St. George they expect to see 16,000 to 18,000 people arrive to celebrate in the German inspired festivities. There will be fun for all ages, live music, and a fireworks show.

