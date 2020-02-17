Don’t miss out on biscuits and bloodys at Tupelo in Park CIty

The story behind your food can make a meal truly memorable.

That’s the philosophy behind chef Matt Harris’ Tupelo Park City: a globally inspired fine dining restaurant that honors artisanal ingredients and food terroir.

Tupelo Park City is located on historic Main Street in downtown Park City, featuring the ingredients of American producers in globally-inspired dishes. Fresh Idaho trout, natural Bear Lake lamb, heirloom Sea Island beans, and housemade ricotta are some highlights on a diverse menu with unexpected, delightful touches. From 48-hour braised veal cheek with parsnip puree to crispy marble potatoes with indulgent bone marrow butter, every ingredient is carefully chosen to offer a tasty and enlightening experience for diners.

On February 23rd from 11am to 2pm, Tupelo will be hosting a unique biscuit menu take over complimented by a variety of different bloody mary options on the next stop for Park City Plated.

Here are the biscuit specials on offer:

Traditional Chicken & Biscuit

Sausage & Biscuits (Housemade Sausage)

Duck Carnitas Biscuit Benedict with Red Chile Hollandaise

Smoked Trout & Country Ham with House Kimchi Biscuit Smothered with Red Eye Gravy

Reservations are recommended, but not required.

