Don’t miss out on a week-long celebration of Latino Culture

The Latino Arts Festival is kicking off this Sunday for a week-long celebration of Latino culture. Alma Ruiz, Latino Arts Fest Coordinator, and Basic Needs Assistance Navigator, and Jessica Bryant from the Christian Center of Park City came by to share what to expect about the upcoming event.

This year’s Latino Arts Fest is a weeklong celebration of Latino culture. Visual art, folkloric dance, live music, curated films, and artisan crafts will all be a part of this multi-activation event, June 20-26 in Park City.

This event is in its 5th year. Started by the Christian Center as a way to highlight the culture, creativity, and craft of Latino and Hispanic artists, musicians, performers, and directors. The kickoff is Sunday, June 20 at the Park Silly Market and will feature live music, Latino art and crafts, dance performances, and other fun surprises.

Art gallery and Sundance short film collection, Nuestras Vidas: Latinx Shorts screening at the Christian Center Monday-Saturday, June 21-26

Concert in City Park Monday, June 21.

Sabor Tropical plays salsa and merengue music, partnership with Mountain Town Music. Artist talks at Kimball Art Center Wednesday, June 23.

Twilight Drive-In double feature: “La Bamba” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It” at the Utah Olympic Park at 7 pm, with partners Park City Film and Sundance.

Institute ALL events are FREE but registration is required for the drive-in films.

Date: June 20-26

Location: Park City

The full event schedule can be found at www.ccofpc.org.