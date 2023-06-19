Festival goers can contribute to the creation of the 2023 Puzzle Mural to be revealed Saturday evening

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The 47th Annual Utah Arts Festival is happening June 23-25, 2023 at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City. There’s art, music, food and fun for everyone to enjoy this year.

Celebrating its 10th installment at the Utah Arts Festival this year is the unique 100/1 Mural. What is that exactly? Orgnaizer Mason Fetzer says its 100 artists working on one interactive puzzle mural. It’s a 20 x 20-foot community mural that gets painted one square at a time by festival goers. And no one knows exactly what the theme is or what they are painting.

Festival attendees are welcome to paint squares on Friday, June 23 from 12pm to 8pm, and Saturday, June 24 from 12pm to 6pm. Painting is free and all ages are encouraged to participate. Participating artists are given a design on a small chip and asked to replicate it on a larger 1 x 1 foot wood board. Nobody, aside from Fetzer, knows what the finished mural will be an image of exactly.. the mystery is revealed Saturday evening at 6pm at the festival.

Visit UAF.org for more information and a schedule of the 2023 Utah Arts Festival.

IG: @utahartsfest, FB: @utahartsfestival

Sponsored by Utah Arts Festival.