Donny Osmond, the legendary entertainer, joined us live to share about a brand new show he is going to be a part of in Las Vegas, NV.

Sixty years of show business all packed into a ninety minute show. This is something you won’t want to miss!

He shares his life story through rap, showcases live improv, and involves the audience in a whole new way. Check out the interview to hear what else!

Happening at Harrah’s Las Vegas, now through November. Get tickets at ticketmaster.com/donny